Australian Economy looked good in Year 2017

Australian Economy Source: Getty Images/bubaone
Published 4 January 2018 at 6:34pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
While 2017 may have been a tumultous time in the political world, it failed to impede the Australian economy, which is looking better than the same time last year. Annual Gross Domestic Product is higher, the unemployment rate has fallen, and official interest rates have remained the same.
