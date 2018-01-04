SBS Hindi

Australian Economy looked good in Year 2017

SBS Hindi

Australian Economy

Australian Economy Source: Getty Images/bubaone

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2018 at 6:34pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

While 2017 may have been a tumultous time in the political world, it failed to impede the Australian economy, which is looking better than the same time last year. Annual Gross Domestic Product is higher, the unemployment rate has fallen, and official interest rates have remained the same.

Published 4 January 2018 at 6:34pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023