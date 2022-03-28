Australian families open homes to Ukrainian refugees

The requirement for resettlement services has increased with the arrival of more Ukrainians in Australia. The Ukrainian community is filling that need by coordinating and collecting donations, while Australians are also pitching in to help. Over 700 people have already arrived from the conflict-torn country and attended meet-and-greet events hosted by the Australian Ukrainian community.
Published 28 March 2022 at 2:45pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
