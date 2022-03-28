SBS Hindi

Australian families open homes to Ukrainian refugees

ukraine

Kelly Liebenberg and Olga Dorosh. Source: SBS News

Published 28 March 2022 at 2:45pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
The requirement for resettlement services has increased with the arrival of more Ukrainians in Australia. The Ukrainian community is filling that need by coordinating and collecting donations, while Australians are also pitching in to help. Over 700 people have already arrived from the conflict-torn country and attended meet-and-greet events hosted by the Australian Ukrainian community.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

