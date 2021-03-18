SBS Hindi

Australian health authorities remain committed to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Picture for representational purpose only. Source: Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels

Published 18 March 2021 at 1:17pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 1:33pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Vikas awana
Australian health authorities remain committed to using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine despite concerns in Europe which have seen some countries suspend their rollouts. There is no evidence linking the clots to the vaccine, but that hasn't stopped some Coalition members from calling for Australia to halt its rollout of AstraZeneca.

