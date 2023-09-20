Victoria extends permanent residency path for skilled migrants as visa places slashed this year

Muskan Dhingra, 23, has been closely monitoring the developments of the Victorian migration program this year.





In 2019, she came to Australia as an international student with the goal of obtaining a bachelor's degree in human resource management in Brisbane. Presently, she works in her desired profession in Victoria, yet she lacks an employer willing to sponsor her visa.





Nonetheless, she remains a temporary resident and intends to submit her Expression of Interest for the visa Subclass 190 to secure permanent residency.



Muskan Dhingra, 23, currently works in Victoria. Credit: Muskan Dhingra "I have a strong sense of optimism regarding my prospects for receiving a state nomination this year, given that my occupation aligns with the critical sector," she said.





The allocation of seats by the Department of Home Affairs for Victoria (both Subclass 190 and Subclass 491) in the 2022-23 fiscal year, initially exceeding 14,000, has been significantly reduced to 3,300 for the current year.





Nonetheless, this decreased visa quota is not a concern for Ms Dhingra, as she intentionally relocated from Brisbane to Victoria in search of enhanced employment opportunities.



Victoria migration program 2023-24

The state government has announced the commencement of its Skilled Migration Program for 2023-24 for both onshore and offshore applicants with minor changes.





"To be eligible to apply for Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (Subclass 491) nomination in the 2023-24 program, onshore applicants must be living and working in regional Victoria at the time of nomination," the state government website said.



Australian passports (Representative image) Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Image "As a result of this change, if you submitted a Subclass 491 ROI in 2022-23 and were not selected, you will need to submit a new Registration Of Interest (ROI) if you are still eligible," the state government added.





For the 2023-24 program, Victoria has been granted 3,300 skilled visa nomination spots by the federal government, of which 2,700 are designated for the Skilled Nominated visa (Subclass 190).





The Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (Subclass 491 ) has only 600 places this year.





The Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP) Subclass 188 did not receive any allocation for the 2023-24 program.



Victorian government has announced the commencement of its Skilled Migration Program for 2023-24. (Representative image) Source: iStockphoto / LuapVision/Getty Images/iStockphoto The state government said the migration program has become very competitive and there is no set timeframe for when an applicant may be selected.





"Your ROI will remain in our system for selection until it is withdrawn or selected. The program will close in early 2024 at a date to be confirmed," it said.



Expert view

According to migration agent Suman Dua, the state migration program this year is more challenging than ever due to a reduction in the available visa quota.





"The state plans to prioritise candidates currently employed onshore. However, there are specific sectors, such as healthcare, social services and teaching, where offshore candidates could have a promising opportunity to receive nominations for regional areas," she explained.





"For individuals employed in the hospitality sector, they have the option to apply for Subclass 491, which entails a residency requirement in regional areas," she elaborated.





"We've observed a pattern where individuals with the highest points are being selected for state nominations, and if you're presently employed and meet all the criteria set forth by the Department of Home Affairs, there's a strong likelihood that you'll receive a nomination this year as well," Ms Dua further explained.



