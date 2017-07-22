Australian Indian film - Salt Bridge

The film features two Indian film actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Usha Jadhav and New Zealand-Australia based Chelsie Preston Crayford in the lead.











Rajeev has acted in a number of Bollywood films and TV series which include Aamir, Table No.21 and Kahin To Hoga. Chelsie's claim to fame is mainly for her award winning performances in Australian TV - for instance for Underbelly: Razor she won the prestigious Logie Award and for The Code she won AACTA award. Usha has been adjudged Best Actress in India's most prestigious National Awards.











The film has been shot entirely in Australia in picturesque settings. It also involves crew from the Australian film industry and supporting cast from talent pool in Australia.

































