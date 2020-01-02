SBS Hindi

Australian invention protects storm-damaged buildings and families

StormSeal emergency protection being deployed on a damaged roof

StormSeal emergency protection being deployed on a damaged roof

Published 2 January 2020 at 3:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:51pm
By Allan Lee, Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Anita Barar
It’s storm season in Australia and with damages costs spiraling out of control, one Aussie inventor has come up with a better way to keep people dry while waiting for repairs

