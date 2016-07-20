SBS Hindi

Australian Muslims React to Calls for a Cap on Muslim Migration

Pauline Hanson

One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson Source: AAP

Published 20 July 2016
By Kumud Merani
Australian Muslims have reacted to calls by TV host Sonia Kruger and senator-elect Pauline Hanson for a cap on Muslim migration. Ms Hanson has heaped praise on the Nine Network celebrity who, like Ms Hanson, has called for Australia to ban Muslim migrants to protect the country from terrorism. SBS takes a closer look at how some members of Australia's Muslim community have responded to the comments.

