Australian research tackles sustainable living that's off the planet

NASA space farming video screenshot

NASA space farming video screenshot

Published 16 January 2020 at 5:49pm
By Anita Barar
As NASA plans to return humans to the moon by 2024, an Australian-first centre is studying the sustainable use of resources in space to keep astronauts there for longer. The space sustainability centre at the University of Adelaide will study the potential for growing food in space, along with moon and asteroid mining. Dr Nikhel Gupta , a Physics academic of the University of Melbourne explains the 'Space mining'

