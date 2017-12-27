Australian WW1 submarine wreck finally found after 103 years

For more than a century, the final resting place of HMAS AE1 was unknown. But finally it's been found. Defence Minister Marise Payne says it's a significant moment.





Three officers and 32 sailors were on board AE1 when it disappeared without a trace on September 14th, 1914.





The wreck was discovered in 300 metres of water, off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Navy Chief Timothy Barrett describes the discovery as a bittersweet moment.





There were no distress calls and no witnesses when AE1 disappeared. No wreckage, oil, or bodies were ever found, fuelling the belief that it sank intact. Twelve previous expeditions failed to find the submarine, but they did narrow down the exact location of the wreck.





This location will, for now, remain a secret, with the Australia and Papua New Guinean governments working together to help preserve the underwater site.















