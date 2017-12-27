SBS Hindi

Australian WW1 submarine wreck finally found after 103 years

SBS Hindi

Fishs swim around the helm of the Australian submarine HMAS AE1 off the coast of the Papua New Guinea island years after its disappearance in World War I.

Fishs swim around the helm of the Australian submarine HMAS AE1 off the coast of the Papua New Guinea island years after its disappearance in World War I. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2017 at 5:14pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

The wreck of Australia's first submarine, HMAS AE1, has finally been found. The discovery comes after a number of attempts to locate the submarine, which disappeared during the first World War.

Published 27 December 2017 at 5:14pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
For more than a century, the final resting place of HMAS AE1 was unknown.  But finally it's been found.  Defence Minister Marise Payne says it's a significant moment.

Three officers and 32 sailors were on board AE1 when it disappeared without a trace on September 14th, 1914.

The wreck was discovered in 300 metres of water, off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Navy Chief Timothy Barrett describes the discovery as a bittersweet moment.

There were no distress calls and no witnesses when AE1 disappeared.  No wreckage, oil, or bodies were ever found, fuelling the belief that it sank intact. Twelve previous expeditions failed to find the submarine, but they did narrow down the exact location of the wreck.

This  location will, for now, remain a secret, with the Australia and Papua New Guinean governments working together to help preserve the underwater site.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023