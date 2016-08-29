Australians organise "Close the camps, Bring them here" rally for refugees

Rallies have been held across Australia ... calling for an end to offshore detention.







Thousands of people have turned out at seven separate "Close the camps, Bring them here" demonstrations.







Organisers say all refugees and asylum seekers should be housed in the community while they're processed, with refugees given permanent protection in Australia.







Refugee Action Collective spokesman Chris Breen has told S-B-S Radio News .. more than 2,000 people gathered in Melbourne's C-B-D - offering support - "Manus and Nauru have to close. The Turnbull government's refugee policy is coming apart at the seams. We've seen the release of over 2,000 files documenting abuse on Nauru. These are files written by people who work in the system - they're guards, they're case managers, they're managers, they're teachers, they're psychologists who've written these files . I think most of the population simply doesn't believe Dutton when he says these reports are false. There is no other humane solution than to shut those camps and bring the refugees here."







At the Melbourne rally, Grandmothers Against Detention spokeswoman Pam Jonas says action must be taken immediately - "We have urged and we continue to urge the leaders of the parties - Turnbull, Shorten, Di Natale to get together for goodness sake and find a way and there have been many ways that have been put forward to end this situation."







Ms Jonas says the children must be released - "Most of them have been processed - in other words they are deemed refugees and it's unconscionable we believe and that's why we're out on the streets. To think that these people are locked up there - children - without hope - indefinite detention - it's utterly disgraceful."







The Refugee Action Collective's Chris Breen says while thousands of people have taken to the streets this weekend … it's part of a much broader movement - "We believe that sentiment supporting refugees is growing. You are also seeing that in workplace after workplace with teachers taking selfie pictures to Let Them Stay in hundreds of schools. That's spread to building workers, to nurses, to hospital workers. We do think that the movement for change is growing."





