Australia's asylum policies under the spotlight in 2016

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton tour the Australian Maritime Border Command Centre in Canberra

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton tour the Australian Maritime Border Command Centre in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 31 December 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 31 December 2016 at 6:16pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

2016 comes to a close with a cloud of uncertainty over Australia's plans to send some refugees from offshore detention to the United States. It was a year that brought to light more details of the federal government's secretive asylum regime, as it tried to fend off condemnation at home and abroad. A feature presented by Anita Barar

Available in other languages
