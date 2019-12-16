SBS Hindi

Australia's iconic animals under threat from climate change

Baby Green sea turtles

Baby Green sea turtles

Published 16 December 2019 at 12:53pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Anita Barar
A report has detailed the damage climate change is having on Australia's ecosystems. It includes new photographs showing environmental deterioration - from the wetlands of Kakadu National Park to the Great Barrier Reef ... and highlights the fears held for our endangered animals.

