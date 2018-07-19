Australia's Indigenous pride showcased in India

The exhibition is part of "The National Gallery of Australia’s global tour of its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art collection". It commenced at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, on 16th June 2018 and will continue till 26th August 2018.





Adwaita Gadanayak, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi Source: National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi





According to a Press Release by the National Gallery of Art, Australia,





"This exhibition is the curtain raiser to Australia Fest in India, a public diplomacy initiative of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia Fest strengthens India’s ties to Australia through arts, culture and business activities."





"The NGA is proud to hold the most extensive collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork in the world," said NGA Director, Dr Gerard Vaughan.





NGA Senior Curator, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art, Franchesca Cubillo added,





"By bringing these extraordinary artworks to India, the NGA advances the international recognition and understanding of Indigenous Australians’ multi-faceted creative traditions. ‘Indigenous Australia: Masterworks from the NGA' provides vital insight into one of the world’s oldest, richest and most complex cultures."





'Indigenous Australia: Masterworks from the National Gallery of Australia' exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi Source: National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi





"The collection of outstanding paintings, videos, sculptures, and installations encompass iconic traditional Indigenous works while exploring the diversity of contemporary practice."





Indigenous Australia Masterworks from the National Gallery of Australia exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi Source: National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi





Sculptor and Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayak tells SBS Hindi,





"This exhibition is having a lot of impact. Every day there are a lot of artists, including young artists, who come in and are telling us that this is a very good show and that we feel that this is our painting.





"This exhibition has work in every medium. There are works by contemporary artists including, digital art, photography, and installations. The exhibition has sculptures, paintings, including some very old paintings, painting on textiles and the very traditional Indigenous bark painting and artefacts.





'Indigenous Australia: Masterworks from the National Gallery of Australia' exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi Source: National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi





Adwaita Gadanayak also told SBS Hindi that there is a strong connection between Indian and Australian Aboriginal Art,





"I found striking similarities between the arts. Some paintings seem like 'Gond' paintings from Madhya Pradesh, sometimes you feel this is 'Warli' painting from Maharashtra. Some of the textile paintings used 'Batik' technique and some of the paintings on a soldiers shield were also similar to what we paint so everywhere I felt this is my painting."





Indigenous Australia: Masterworks from the National Gallery of Australia exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi Source: National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi









