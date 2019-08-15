Australia's National Health plan announced

Australia's shortfall of nurses is expected to reach 100,000 by 2030. Source: Getty
Published 15 August 2019 at 3:49pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Health Minister Greg Hunt has unveiled Australia's National Health plan which he hopes will make the nation's health system the best in the world. In particular, the plan lays out how the government intends to address Australia's rising mental health and suicide rates.
