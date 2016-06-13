SBS Hindi

Australia's political system

Parliament House

Parliament House

Published 13 June 2016
By Narender Bhullar
Available in other languages

The federal election is just around the corner with the 45th Parliament of Australia set to be formed after election day on July 2. This election determines the 150 members in the House of Representatives, 76 members of the Senate, and ultimately, the countrys next leader. So how do elections determine our next government; here is the information

