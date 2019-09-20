Australia's Prime Minister travels to the US for a landmark Presidential meeting

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in United States for a six-day visit where he'll meet with President Donald Trump. It's the first official visit to the US by an Australian prime minister since George W Bush hosted John Howard in 2006. Mr Morrison's trip is taking place as the US puts pressure on Iran over the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and as its trade war with China intensifies.
