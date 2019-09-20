SBS Hindi

Australia's Prime Minister travels to the US for a landmark Presidential meeting

SBS Hindi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2019 at 2:59pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in United States for a six-day visit where he'll meet with President Donald Trump. It's the first official visit to the US by an Australian prime minister since George W Bush hosted John Howard in 2006. Mr Morrison's trip is taking place as the US puts pressure on Iran over the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and as its trade war with China intensifies.

Published 20 September 2019 at 2:59pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी