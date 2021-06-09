SBS Hindi

Australia's push to defeat the yellow crazy ant

The yellow crazy ant is an invasive species currently threatening wildlife in several parts of Australia

The yellow crazy ant is an invasive species currently threatening wildlife in several parts of Australia Source: AAP

Published 9 June 2021 at 4:01pm
Presented by Anita Barar
A detection dog called Fury is helping authorities in Australia eradicate the last remaining pockets of aggressive yellow crazy ants. According to Gareth Humphries, who is part of the eradication effort, the ants are a menace in far north Queensland.

