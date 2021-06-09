Australia's push to defeat the yellow crazy ant

The yellow crazy ant is an invasive species currently threatening wildlife in several parts of Australia Source: AAP
Published 9 June 2021 at 4:01pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
A detection dog called Fury is helping authorities in Australia eradicate the last remaining pockets of aggressive yellow crazy ants. According to Gareth Humphries, who is part of the eradication effort, the ants are a menace in far north Queensland.
