Australia's unemployment rate at 4 year low

Australian flag

Source: Getty Images

Published 28 December 2017 at 8:09pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Australia Unemployment rate is at a 4 year low. Recently released data reveals that the Unemployment rate was at 5.4% in November 2017.

According to the latest figures Australia's unemployment rate is at a 4 year low of 5.4%. To know more about this figure we spoke to Professor of Economics at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU, Professor Raghbendra Jha.

