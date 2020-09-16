Highlights Hay fever is caused by the nose and/or eyes coming into contact with environmental allergens.

Hay fever is the common name for a condition called allergic rhinitis, which broadly means an allergy that affects the nose.





Hay fever is caused by the nose and/or eyes coming into contact with environmental allergens, such as pollens, dust mite, moulds and animal hair.





Most people associate hay fever with spring, when airborne grass pollens are at their peak. This is known as seasonal allergic rhinitis or spring hay fever.

Symptoms of hay fever

Some of the symptoms include:





sneezing

a runny or stuffy nose

itchy ears, nose and throat

red, itchy or watery eyes

headaches.

Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest holistic (“whole-body”) healing systems developed more than 3,000 years ago in India is based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit.





Melbourne-based Ayurvedic specialist Khushdil Chokshi warns during the pandemic it is crucial not to take any symptoms for granted.





"The symptoms for hayfever and COVID are similar so I highly recommend you get tested," she says.





Ms Chokshi says there are a few practises one can adopt to control allergies.





"If possible reduce your food intake, drink a lot of water throughout the day and inhale some steam at least once a day. You can also apply some ghee (clarified butter) to your nostrils to block pollen going through the nose," she says.





Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO Ayurvedic tips to manage your hayfever SBS Hindi 16/09/2020 09:12 Play

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a specialist/health practitioner.



