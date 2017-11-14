Ayushi Dixit: A hard working beauty queen with lots of brain

Meet Ayushi Dixit a 24 year old IT Project Manager in Melbourne.





No that’s not the introduction which is very interesting, Okay let us do it again.





Ayushi Dixit is the new Miss Melbourne Glamorous 2017.She came to Melbourne five years back as international student.











In pursuit to make everyone happy around her she compromised on her dreams of making it big in modelling. But it’s never late to start chasing dreams.





Ayushi says, “I work two jobs … 70 hours a week to support my family in India and have done big time overtime to pay for everything invested in this pageant.”











She says it’s quite overwhelming to manage 2 different jobs, challenges to balance the expenses and support my family along with taking proper care of my diet, gym, skin etc.











In her case it was not all easy as it looks. She says, “Behind this title is a lot of hard work, strong will power, dedication, love and support. Being in a pageant is no less than a fairy tale but all this comes true with tremendous amount of physical and mental balance.”









