Ayushi Dixit: A hard working beauty queen with lots of brain

Miss Melbourne Glamorous 2017: Ayushi Dixit

Source: Supplied by Ayushi Dixit, @CAM STUDIO

Published 14 November 2017 at 4:22pm, updated 14 November 2017 at 4:55pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Have you ever heard of Beauty Queen who works two jobs with 70 hours workload a week?

Meet Ayushi Dixit a 24 year old IT Project Manager in Melbourne.

No that’s not the introduction which is very interesting, Okay let us do it again.

Ayushi Dixit is the new Miss Melbourne Glamorous 2017.She came to Melbourne five years back as international student.

In pursuit to make everyone happy around her she compromised on her dreams of making it big in modelling. But it’s never late to start chasing dreams.

Ayushi says, “I work two jobs … 70 hours a week to support my family in India and have done big time overtime to pay for everything invested in this pageant.”

She says it’s quite overwhelming to manage 2 different jobs, challenges to balance the expenses and support my family along with taking proper care of my diet, gym, skin etc.

In her case it was not all easy as it looks. She says, “Behind this title is a lot of hard work, strong will power, dedication, love and support. Being in a pageant is no less than a fairy tale but all this comes true with tremendous amount of physical and mental balance.”

Ayushi says, “I would say… We all dream but to step in those dreams and work for them is where the story begins….”

