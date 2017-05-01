Bad news on social media is scaring youth: Reports

Social media, bearers of sometimes traumatic news Source: AAP
Published 1 May 2017 at 11:36am, updated 1 May 2017 at 11:38am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There is increasing concern about the wellbeing of young people exposed to graphic and disturbing news on social media. One mental-health service has now created an online resource to help them deal with the barrage of bad news at their fingertips.
Available in other languages
