SBS Hindi

Bad news on social media is scaring youth: Reports

SBS Hindi

Social media, bearers of sometimes traumatic news

Social media, bearers of sometimes traumatic news Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 May 2017 at 11:36am, updated 1 May 2017 at 11:38am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There is increasing concern about the wellbeing of young people exposed to graphic and disturbing news on social media. One mental-health service has now created an online resource to help them deal with the barrage of bad news at their fingertips.

Published 1 May 2017 at 11:36am, updated 1 May 2017 at 11:38am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023