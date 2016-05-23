SBS Hindi

'Balaknama' - The voice of India's street kids

Balak Nama

Source: Balaknama

Published 23 May 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 10:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Balaknama is the worlds first and only newspaper run by and for street children. It is dark, gritty and a starkly true representation of what life is like for a huge section of children in this country. The Editor and a reporter spoke to Harita Mehta about their initiative and their experience.

