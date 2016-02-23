SBS Hindi

Bara Imambada of Lucknow

Bada Imambada Lucknow

Source: Shivnath Jha

Published 23 February 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 23 February 2016 at 6:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Let's wander through the magnificent monument of the Bada Imambada of Lucknow and wander through it's galleries, terraces and arches. Make sure not to lose yourself in the maze or underground tunnels. Journalist and Historian of Lucknow Anshumaan Shukla gives us some lesser known facts about Bara Imambada. Concept and Photos: Shivnath Jha.Presenter/ Producer: Kumud Merani

