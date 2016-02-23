Bara Imambada of Lucknow

Bada Imambada Lucknow Source: Shivnath Jha
Published 23 February 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 23 February 2016 at 6:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Let's wander through the magnificent monument of the Bada Imambada of Lucknow and wander through it's galleries, terraces and arches. Make sure not to lose yourself in the maze or underground tunnels. Journalist and Historian of Lucknow Anshumaan Shukla gives us some lesser known facts about Bara Imambada. Concept and Photos: Shivnath Jha.Presenter/ Producer: Kumud Merani
