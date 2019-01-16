SBS Hindi

Beat the Heat with these Ayurvedic tips

Mother putting sunscreen on her son at the beach

Source: Getty Images

Published 16 January 2019 at 4:49pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Heatwave warning for NSW from Tuesday 15 January to Friday 19 January 2019. It is important that everybody is aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness in order to recognise and treat affected people promptly. SBS Hindi spoke to the Vice-President of Australasia Ayurveda Association Dr Naveen Shukla, who gives us tips to beat the heat. Information in Hindi is also available in Hindi from the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS) website: http://www.mhcs.health.nsw.gov.au/publicationsandresources#c3=eng&b_start=0&c4=beat+the+heat

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised large parts of New South Wales and the ACT will experience Severe Heatwave conditions with some areas reaching Extreme levels this week.  The intense heat is expected to affect a number of large population centres, including western Sydney and Canberra, with the heat likely to stretch from the western border to areas near the coast.  The heat will also build through this week and people are warned they should not expect a reprieve until at least the weekend in many areas.

The NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service advises:

  1. Drink plenty of water
  2. Keep cool
  3. Take care of others
  4. Have a plan
Young man in office with blowing electric fan
Casually dressed businessman in modern office with computer and fan cooling off Source: Getty Images

 

Daytime temperatures will be close to (or exceed) 40 degrees over large areas of the state from Tuesday through to Friday. The western half of the state will see daytime temperatures climb above 45 degrees. Canberra is forecast to reach close to 40 degrees each day through until Friday.

SBS Hindi spoke with Ayurvedic Dr Naveen Shukla for some tips. He advises:

  • Eat light food and fruits to help digestion.
  • Avoid chillies and sour food.
  • Follow regular sleep and waking times.
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Drink plenty of water.
Practise Alternate nostril breathing

 

Young sporty woman in Alternate Nostril Breathing
Young woman practicing yoga, doing Alternate Nostril Breathing exercise, nadi shodhana pranayama Source: Getty Images


