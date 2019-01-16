Beat the Heat with these Ayurvedic tips

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised large parts of New South Wales and the ACT will experience Severe Heatwave conditions with some areas reaching Extreme levels this week. The intense heat is expected to affect a number of large population centres, including western Sydney and Canberra, with the heat likely to stretch from the western border to areas near the coast. The heat will also build through this week and people are warned they should not expect a reprieve until at least the weekend in many areas.





The NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service advises:





Drink plenty of water Keep cool Take care of others Have a plan

Casually dressed businessman in modern office with computer and fan cooling off Source: Getty Images









Daytime temperatures will be close to (or exceed) 40 degrees over large areas of the state from Tuesday through to Friday. The western half of the state will see daytime temperatures climb above 45 degrees. Canberra is forecast to reach close to 40 degrees each day through until Friday.





SBS Hindi spoke with Ayurvedic Dr Naveen Shukla for some tips. He advises:







Eat light food and fruits to help digestion.

Avoid chillies and sour food.

Follow regular sleep and waking times.

Wear sunscreen

Drink plenty of water.

Practise Alternate nostril breathing









