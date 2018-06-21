"Believe in yourself and don't give up on your dreams": Singer Reshmi Kumar

Reshmi Kumar was born and raised in Fiji. Her father Shiu Kumar Mangal was a well known Bhajan singer in Fiji. Telling us about her background she says,





"The family where I was born, it was filled with music. My father used to sing, so since I was born, I have been listening to music. I have been singing since I was very young. My father could not do what he wanted to do with his music as there weren’t too many opportunities and the place that we lived in Fiji it was more towards the village. His friends had a band but they lived in the city. Transport was a problem so he could not join the band. He had a very beautiful voice and he started singing Bhajans in the village itself and he became quite a well known Bhajan singer in Fiji.





Reshmi candidly tells SBS Hindi why she wanted to pursue a career in music.





"When I was 10-12 years I felt that I really wanted to sing. We used to sing at home and in the temple but I really wanted to hear myself sing on the radio!"





Source: Singer Reshmi Kumar





Reshmi studied Radiography at Fiji School of Medicine and worked at CWM Hospital for a few months before migrating to Australia with her husband around two decades ago.





Reshmi tells us that she used to go to learn music after work,





"Sometimes I used to drive for an hour or two hours to learn music. Even when I was pregnant I used to take singing lessons. I carried the baby in a bassinet as well to learn music. So I have done all of that."





Reshmi Kumar put her dreams on hold as she was raising a young family but eventually in 2015 she recorded her first album with Nikhil Kamath (of Nikhal-Viany duo).





Reshmi tells SBS Hindi,





"Do not give up on your dreams, believe in yourself. Doing something that you love, it gives you so much happiness. The feeling that I had when I first recorded my song and heard it, It was amazing."





Reshmi Kumar's new single 'Silsile' releases this saturday. Here's a sneak peek











Catch the full interview with Reshmi Kumar here,





















































































