Besun Ka Chilla

CHILLA BESAN KA
Cooking time 25 to 30 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.
Ingredients for the batter:
·1 cup Besan
·½ cup fresh coriander leaves chopped
·½ tsp red chili powder
·½ tsp turmeric powder
·½ tsp Amchur (dry mango powder)
·½ tsp cumin seeds
·Salt to taste
Ingredients for the filling:
· 2 tabs oil
·2 tabs corn kernels
·½ cup chopped mushroom
·1 onion chopped
·1 tomato chopped
·½ cup broccoli florets
·1 green chili chopped
·Salt to taste
·Oil for shallow frying
Method:
Place the Besan in a mixing bowl. Add all other ingredients and mix. Then add water in small quantity and make a medium consistency batter. Keep aside.
Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add the chopped onion. Fry the onions till the change in colour to golden brown. Then add all the other vegetables and spices and cook for 3 to4 minutes. Cover and reduce heat. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes till the vegetables are cooked. Remove from heat and keep aside.
Place a non-stick fry pan on the stove. Pour 1 ladle of the batter on it and spread it thin into a round shape. When the sides start to lift, apply some oil around so that the chilla is cooked to a crispy texture. Turn over and cook for another minute or two. Turn over again and place 2 tabs of the filling in the middle 1/3rd of the chila. Fold the ends over the filling and your Chilla is ready. Repeat with the rest of the batter and the filling.
Serve hot with green chutney.