Besun Ka Chilla

Besun Chillas

Besun Chillas

Published 13 March 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 14 March 2016 at 11:17am
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Here is a recipe for Besun Chillas which is suitable for people suffering from Diabetes as well. Of course, try them even if you don't have Diabetes.

CHILLA BESAN KA

Cooking time 25 to 30 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.

 

Ingredients for the batter:

·1 cup Besan

·½ cup fresh coriander leaves chopped

·½ tsp red chili powder

·½ tsp turmeric powder

·½ tsp Amchur (dry mango powder)

·½ tsp cumin seeds

·Salt to taste

 

Ingredients for the filling:

· 2 tabs oil

·2 tabs corn kernels

·½ cup chopped mushroom

·1 onion chopped

·1 tomato chopped

·½ cup broccoli florets

·1 green chili chopped

·Salt to taste

·Oil for shallow frying

 

Method:

Place the Besan in a mixing bowl. Add all other ingredients and mix. Then add water in small quantity and make a medium consistency batter. Keep aside.

 

Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add the chopped onion. Fry the onions till the change in colour to golden brown. Then add all the other vegetables and spices and cook for 3 to4 minutes. Cover and reduce heat. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes till the vegetables are cooked. Remove from heat and keep aside.

 

Place a non-stick fry pan on the stove. Pour 1 ladle of the batter on it and spread it thin into a round shape. When the sides start to lift, apply some oil around so that the chilla is cooked to a crispy texture. Turn over and cook for another minute or two. Turn over again and place 2 tabs of the filling in the middle 1/3rd of the chila. Fold the ends over the filling and your Chilla is ready. Repeat with the rest of the batter and the filling.

 

Serve hot with green chutney.

 

 

 

