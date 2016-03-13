Besun Ka Chilla







CHILLA BESAN KA





Cooking time 25 to 30 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.











Ingredients for the batter:





·1 cup Besan





·½ cup fresh coriander leaves chopped





·½ tsp red chili powder





·½ tsp turmeric powder





·½ tsp Amchur (dry mango powder)





·½ tsp cumin seeds





·Salt to taste











Ingredients for the filling:





· 2 tabs oil





·2 tabs corn kernels





·½ cup chopped mushroom





·1 onion chopped





·1 tomato chopped





·½ cup broccoli florets





·1 green chili chopped





·Salt to taste





·Oil for shallow frying











Method:





Place the Besan in a mixing bowl. Add all other ingredients and mix. Then add water in small quantity and make a medium consistency batter. Keep aside.











Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add the chopped onion. Fry the onions till the change in colour to golden brown. Then add all the other vegetables and spices and cook for 3 to4 minutes. Cover and reduce heat. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes till the vegetables are cooked. Remove from heat and keep aside.











Place a non-stick fry pan on the stove. Pour 1 ladle of the batter on it and spread it thin into a round shape. When the sides start to lift, apply some oil around so that the chilla is cooked to a crispy texture. Turn over and cook for another minute or two. Turn over again and place 2 tabs of the filling in the middle 1/3rd of the chila. Fold the ends over the filling and your Chilla is ready. Repeat with the rest of the batter and the filling.











Serve hot with green chutney.





















