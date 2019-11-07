Better migrant job matching could boost Australian economy by $6 billion annually

Sydney pedestrians Source: AAP
Published 7 November 2019 at 4:11pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
New research has found that addressing the mismatch between the skills of migrants and the jobs they currently work in, could boost the Australian economy by six billion dollars a year. The economic modelling by Curtin University found only 60 per cent of migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds are working in jobs for which they are well-matched.
