Bhodh Gaya Temple

Bodh Gaya Temple

Bodh Gaya Temple Source: â€“ flickr/Evan Lovely CC BY 2.0

Published 9 December 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 10 December 2016 at 12:41am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Bodh Gaya is the most sacred place of Buddhist Pilgrimage in the world. This is the place where Siddhartha Gautama attained Enlightenment and became Lord Buddha.Tune in to the podcast by Anita Barar

About 250 years after the Enlightenment, the Buddhist Emperor, Ashoka visited the site and is considered the founder of the Mahabodhi Temple. According to the tradition, Ashoka, as well as establishing a monastery, erected a diamond throne shrine at this spot with a canopy supported by four pillars over a stone representation of the Vajrasana, the Seat of Enlightenment. 

There are many other temples or monasteries in Bodh Gaya from many other nations with a Buddhist tradition such as Bhutan, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tibet . They are all very close to the Mahabodhi temple.

The Mahabodhi Mahavihara was declared a World Heritage Property by the UNESCO in 2002.

