Bicycle sans borders: Globetrotting Indian cyclist makes Australia his 180th destination

Key Points Indian cyclist Somen Debnath is on a journey to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and connect with people around the world.

So far, he has travelled to180 countries on his bike and is currently in Australia before setting out to 11 more countries on his list.

Besides meeting kings and prime ministers, he claims to have been robbed often, beaten a few times and captured by the Taliban during his adventure.

"We are all born for a purpose and this is my purpose," said Indian national, Somen Debnath, explaining why he is cycling through almost 200 countries.





According to Mr Debnath, three main reasons had inspired him to set off on the journey of a lifetime.



Australia marks the 180th destination for Somen Debnath and his bike. Credit: Somen Debnath Credit: Supplied by Somen Debnath At 14, he said he read about the death of a person with HIV/AIDS in a newspaper article and decided to take action to raise awareness of the disease globally.





He said he was also fascinated by a quote written by India's first global citizen, Swami Vivekananda, in his book, "Aamar Bharat Amar Bharat".





It read along the lines of "If you want to see the world, see India as India is within the world and if you go to the world, you will see India in every corner."





His third trigger came from a globetrotter called Bimal Mukherjee, one of the first Indians to go around the world on a bicycle between 1926-1937.





Somen Debnath talks about many encounters during his trip around the globe. Credit: Supplied by Somen Debnath At 21, Mr Debnath said he decided that cycling would be the easiest vehicle to reach people as, "it is environmentally friendly, it is the ultimate yoga and affordable."





Mr Debnath hails from a small village called Basanti in the Sunderbans in West Bengal, and has completed a degree in zoology from the University of Calcutta (now Kolkata).





His initial journey was a three-month-long tour of Northeast India and, since then, he has travelled to 180 countries, with 11 more to go before he hangs up his cycling shoes.



Connecting with prime ministers to celebrities

Despite having limited resources, Mr Debnath said he kept going propelled by the "five Ds" of dream, determination, decision, discipline and dedication.





He said that his journey had connected him to thousands of people around the world.





In his experience, he said he had felt the "very positive impact of the Indian community as they always support people who wish to do something unique".





"I inevitably end up being sponsored by individuals or organisations that believe in my cause and help raise funds to support me," he said.



When I go to other countries. I meet the Indian diaspora there and I get a lot of love from them. Somen Debnath

He claimed that he had dedicated years to educating the people about how prevention was better than cure when it came to AIDS.





His audience ranges from schoolchildren to politicians and, during his travels, he has met prime ministers, presidents, kings, high commissioners and celebrities.





Somen Debnath (R) with Manpreet Vohra, India's High Commissioner to Australia. Credit: Supplied by Somen Debnath To sustain himself, he said he was careful with his diet.





"If you have to ride hundreds of kilometres every day, you have to be focused," he said.





"I keep hydrated, try to eat vegetarian food where possible and eat things that appeal to me. Meditation and yoga also help me to utilise my time effectively."



Robbed, beaten along the way

But his journey has not been without obstacles, according to Mr Debnath.



I have been robbed several times, beaten up, captured by the Taliban, escaped a bomb blast and had my bicycle stolen many times. Somen Debnath

He said one event in particular stood out for him which was when he was robbed by five people in Northeast India.





He said he had been riding through a jungle when he was captured by the robbers who took all of his belongings





"I (wondered) where will I stay overnight as they took everything, so I begged their leader to take me home with him. He initially kicked me but then took me home for three nights and eventually returned all my things," he recalled.





"He even took me sightseeing and, when it was time for me to leave, threw a party. Even a thief can have good intentions. The tears that I saw when I left him were my reward. I saw a saint in a robber."





He maintained that moments like these had made him realise that people should not be judged because there was good in everyone.



Cyclist Somen Debnath says that Canberra is a 'well thought out' and 'bike-friendly' city. Credit: Supplied by Somen Debnath

Captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan for 24 days

"In 2009, I was looking for some help in Herat, 138km from Kabul in Afghanistan. It was Taliban territory and they took me to be a spy and locked me in a dungeon. I was unable to explain to them that I was harmless and on an adventure due to language barriers," he said.





"Luckily, one of (my captors) spoke some English so I was able to communicate with him, One day, they asked me to cook and I made a hot and spicy curry that they liked.





"I was able to convince my interpreter that I had no intention of interfering with their cause so they let me go after 24 days. My bicycle was destroyed but I was grateful to be alive."



Somen Debnath has covered more than 190,168km on his bike. Credit: Supplied by Somen Debnath As he continued to pedal around the globe, he said he was happy making the world his family.





"The world is my home and my country," he said.





In the future, he said he planned to return to India and create an ecological and sustainable village. He wants everyone to come to India and experience it for themselves.





He is also writing a book called "The World Biking Odyssey; 191 Countries".





