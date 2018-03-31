Big Boost For India

Source: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Twitter
Published 31 March 2018 at 2:53pm, updated 31 March 2018 at 4:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lanuched GSAT-6A satellite this week. This particular launch will assist India in its Chandrayaan-2 mission and also be helpful to the military. We spoke to Senior Science Journalist and NDTV's Science Editor Pallav Bagla to know more.
