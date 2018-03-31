SBS Hindi

Big Boost For India

SBS Hindi

ISRO launches GSAT-6A satellite

Source: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2018 at 2:53pm, updated 31 March 2018 at 4:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lanuched GSAT-6A satellite this week. This particular launch will assist India in its Chandrayaan-2 mission and also be helpful to the military. We spoke to Senior Science Journalist and NDTV's Science Editor Pallav Bagla to know more.

Published 31 March 2018 at 2:53pm, updated 31 March 2018 at 4:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground