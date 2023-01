JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar returned as Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday, less than 24 hours after unexpectedly resigning in the wake of a strenuous rift in the Mahagathbandhan with Lalu Prasad Yadavs RJD





Nitish Kumar was administered the oath at 10am followed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who will be the new deputy chief minister, replacing Lalu Prasad Yadavs son Tejashwi Yadav who has been accused of corruption.