SBS Hindi

Bilateral Trade Relations will Strengthen in 2017

SBS Hindi

Sheba Nandkeolyar- National Chair AIBC

Sheba Nandkeolyar, National Chair – Australia India Business Council, CEO of MultiConnexions and Board Member of Australia India Council. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 21 December 2016 at 4:07pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Bilateral trade between Australia and India will surge in 2017" says Sheba Nandkeolyar the National Chairperson of the Australia India Business Council.The AIBC also plans to send a delegation of Women in Business to India in 2017.

Published 21 December 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 21 December 2016 at 4:07pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels