Bilateral Trade Relations will Strengthen in 2017

Sheba Nandkeolyar, National Chair – Australia India Business Council, CEO of MultiConnexions and Board Member of Australia India Council. Source: Supplied
Published 21 December 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 21 December 2016 at 4:07pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
"Bilateral trade between Australia and India will surge in 2017" says Sheba Nandkeolyar the National Chairperson of the Australia India Business Council.The AIBC also plans to send a delegation of Women in Business to India in 2017.
