"Bill Shorten's unpopularity as a leader and a cluttered policy agenda are some of reasons behind Labor's federal election loss"
A copy of the Review of Labor's 2019 Federal Election Campaign Review Source: AAP
Published 8 November 2019 at 2:40pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Former Labor leader Bill Shorten has accepted full responsibility for this year's election policies and revealed he could have campaigned with fewer messages. The comments were made in a pre-emptive tweet, just before the release of a review analysing why the party suffered a shock defeat in May's federal election. The review makes a number of findings and recommendations for change to put the party on track to winning at the next election.
Published 8 November 2019 at 2:40pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share