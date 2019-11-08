SBS Hindi

"Bill Shorten's unpopularity as a leader and a cluttered policy agenda are some of reasons behind Labor's federal election loss"

A copy of the Review of Labor's 2019 Federal Election Campaign Review Source: AAP

Published 8 November 2019 at 2:40pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Former Labor leader Bill Shorten has accepted full responsibility for this year's election policies and revealed he could have campaigned with fewer messages. The comments were made in a pre-emptive tweet, just before the release of a review analysing why the party suffered a shock defeat in May's federal election. The review makes a number of findings and recommendations for change to put the party on track to winning at the next election.

