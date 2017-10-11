Birthday Special : Amitabh turns 75

Who doesn’t know about Amitabh Bachchan and his film journey.





But just imagine, if he had become an engineer or had joined Indian Air Force (which he wanted to) or got selected as a Newsreader in All India Radio then, who would have ruled the film industry the way he is still ruling. Who would have given that soulful voice to beautiful poetry? And who would have given a new definition to stardom and new scale to Box office collection after Zanjeer that too after his 12 flops.











1987, India, Portrait of Amitabh Bachchan sitting on sofa. (Photo by Dinodia Photos/Getty Images) Source: Hulton Archive











As it is said, Sunil Dutt gave him that role in ‘Reshma and shera’ when then Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi sent an introductory letter to friend Nargis. Today, countless producers and film aspirants stand in queue just to have him in their film.





His presence in films and his dialogue delivery , be it of comedy, serious, action packed or of romance, is such a combination that remains lingered in mind for decades and many more to come.











Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan poses in the garden of Mamounia hotel 07 October 2003 during the third Marrakesh Film. Source: ABDELHAK SENNA/AFP/Getty Images











As such, everyone has ups and down in its life and Amitabh is not an exception.





There were times when things didn’t work in his favour - be it films, politics or his ABCL. He had his share of lows and high but like he can write with both the hands, he wrote his destiny from all the direction.





Indian Government honoured him with Padam Vibhushan, Padam Bhushan, Padam Shree. He is awarded with countless National and International awards.











Amitabh Bachchan, speaks during a news conference to announce the 9th season of "Kaun Banega Karorepati' in Mumbai on August 23, 2017. Source: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP/Getty Images)











He continues to rule at peoples’ heart by his presence on big screen, small screen and also by being many Brand Ambassadors.





On his Birthday, we wish him many more blessed years.





Tune in to this Radio segment, which has a few of his memorable dialogues too…



























