SBS Hindi

BJP's ally JDU warns on Arunachal Pradesh incident

SBS Hindi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with MP K.C. Tyagi and others during a National executive meeting

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with MP K.C. Tyagi and others during a National Executive meeting at JDU party office Source: ANI/Pappi Sharma

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2020 at 6:12pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

News in Hindi 28 December 2020 ** Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said the exit of six JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh and their joining the BJP is not a good sign for alliance politics. // **** A lockdown in Sydney's northern beaches extended for at least another week and a half.

Published 28 December 2020 at 6:12pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists