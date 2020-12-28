BJP's ally JDU warns on Arunachal Pradesh incident

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with MP K.C. Tyagi and others during a National Executive meeting at JDU party office Source: ANI/Pappi Sharma
Published 28 December 2020 at 6:12pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
News in Hindi 28 December 2020 ** Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said the exit of six JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh and their joining the BJP is not a good sign for alliance politics. // **** A lockdown in Sydney's northern beaches extended for at least another week and a half.
Published 28 December 2020 at 6:12pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share