SBS Hindi

Blocking an ambulance in India will now be fined Rs 10,000 under new law

SBS Hindi

Odd-Even Vehicle Rationing Scheme

NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 18: Ambulance stuck during the Huge Traffic at Vikas Marg near PHQ on April 18, 2016 in New Delhi, India. Source: Hindustan Times

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 August 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 4:24pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Parents or the owner of the vehicle will be responsible in case of a road accident by an unlicensed underage driver and the registration of the vehicle will be cancelled.

Published 1 August 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 4:24pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The Indian Parliament passed a bill to tighten road traffic regulations which includes the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety around the country.

Rajya Sabha or  Upper House cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with 108 votes in favour and 13 against it, India daily Times of India reported.

This amended law will provide strict punishments and higher penalties for traffic-related offences. There is a provision of compensation of Rs 5 lakh for death and Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury in a road accident case.

Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the parliament, “Process for obtaining driver's licenses would now be computerised and anyone, whether a minister or MP, will be able to procure licenses only after passing online tests.”

One of the most talked-about changes this legislation proposes is a fine of Rs 10,000 for not giving way to emergency vehicles like ambulances.

Sanjay Singh is a journalist and an expert on road transport in India.

He told SBS Hindi, “These amendments are a good way forward but I doubt the public behaviour will change much.”

Once the changes are implemented new vehicles will not be allowed on the road as dealers are given the responsibility to register them with authorities. 

 Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी