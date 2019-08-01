Blocking an ambulance in India will now be fined Rs 10,000 under new law

The Indian Parliament passed a bill to tighten road traffic regulations which includes the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety around the country.





Rajya Sabha or Upper House cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with 108 votes in favour and 13 against it, India daily Times of India reported.





This amended law will provide strict punishments and higher penalties for traffic-related offences. There is a provision of compensation of Rs 5 lakh for death and Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury in a road accident case.





Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the parliament, “Process for obtaining driver's licenses would now be computerised and anyone, whether a minister or MP, will be able to procure licenses only after passing online tests.”





One of the most talked-about changes this legislation proposes is a fine of Rs 10,000 for not giving way to emergency vehicles like ambulances.





Sanjay Singh is a journalist and an expert on road transport in India.





He told SBS Hindi, “These amendments are a good way forward but I doubt the public behaviour will change much.”





Once the changes are implemented new vehicles will not be allowed on the road as dealers are given the responsibility to register them with authorities.



