Bollywood dancing is Australia's newest team building trend

It was meant to be a tough day of training for the surf club employees but they were in for a surprise when they arrived at the venue.





The group was greeted with Bollywood beats and a dance trainer.





It was time for a Bollywood dance workshop.





“They were told that they were going to be doing some very gruelling surf lifesaving. That’s what they were expecting and all of a sudden I put the music on and surprised them with a performance and set the tone for the day,” says Shyamla Eswaran, a dance teacher and trainer.





Shyamla Eswaran and the employees of Yum! Source: Supplied





Bollywood dancing is the newest team building trend among the Australian companies with many organising Bollywood dance workshops for their employees.





Shyamla Eswaran, who presents such workshops for corporate employees in partnership with Be Challenged, says companies want their employees to have different experiences.









She explains, “Team building for corporate companies is really important to boost the morale. We recently ran a Bollywood workshop and took it to the next level by producing a short Bollywood style music video.”











For employees of Australian and other non-Indian origins, these workshops provide a different experience.





"They not only learn a few Bollywood dance steps but also get a chance to explore Indian culture and history as I make it a point to involve some cultural background," she says.





Source: Supplied





“In Bollywood, a lot of the dance moves come from classical Indian dancing. So I get them to try and do some classical Indian hand gestures which are quite challenging and explain the meaning behind them.





"Also, a lot of Bollywood moves come from folk dances. So I explain to them the meaning of symbols. For example with the veils with the girls, I explain to them the meaning and why the ladies dance with the veil,” says Eswaran.





She claims trainees seem to enjoy every bit of it.





Eswaran says, “Whenever we do the Bhangra, that’s when they really light up because it is such a joyful and prideful dance. It gives them a chance to get their blood flowing. And it’s very hard to do the Bhangra and not smile.”





Source: Supplied





Eswaran says this kind of exercises can play a pivotal role in the process of cultural integration.





“I think, programs like this allow Australians to have a cultural experience in a way that they are ready for. I wish, we could be a lot more forthcoming, but the fact is people, unfortunately, don’t want to hear about your anger. They want the happy side of things.





"So, things like this are a way to pique their interests. Also, especially, if through those moments that are not executed in a tokenistic way, it can actually start that process of Australia realising how much people from migrant background have to contribute.”



