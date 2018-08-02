"Bollywood songs are as popular in Pakistan as they are in India": Singer Faisal Amlani

Source: Faisal Amlani
Published 2 August 2018 at 2:03pm, updated 2 August 2018 at 4:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Faisal Amlani is a Pakistani-Australian singer based in Melbourne who is well known for singing Hindi film songs and Gazals. In a free-flowing chat, Faisal Amlani told SBS Hindi that he has been listening to Bollywood songs since childhood. He said he had grown up listening to big singers like Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi and that Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh were also his favourites.
