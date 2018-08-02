SBS Hindi

"Bollywood songs are as popular in Pakistan as they are in India": Singer Faisal Amlani

Published 2 August 2018 at 2:03pm, updated 2 August 2018 at 4:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Faisal Amlani is a Pakistani-Australian singer based in Melbourne who is well known for singing Hindi film songs and Gazals. In a free-flowing chat, Faisal Amlani told SBS Hindi that he has been listening to Bollywood songs since childhood. He said he had grown up listening to big singers like Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi and that Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh were also his favourites.

