'There are no ceilings now': Bollywood star Pallavi Sharda takes key Screen Australia role

On 25 July, the federal government announced the appointments of Ms Sharda and former CEO and managing director of SBS Michael Ebeid as members of the Screen Australia board, each for three-year terms.





Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the appointments reaffirm the government’s commitment to supporting an empowered and creative Australian screen industry.



More and more our screen content is looking like modern Australia. It’s probably the platform where Australians have the best opportunity to see themselves and know each other. Tony Burke, Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations and Minister for the Arts

“Today I’m announcing the appointment to the board of Screen Australia two people who have played significant roles in ensuring our screen content better reflects modern Australia.”



A supplied image obtained on Friday, June 23, 2023, of Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke. Credit: KARLEE HOLLAND/PR IMAGE In his official statement, Mr Burke described Ms Sharda as an award-winning Australian actor and speaker with experience in the local and international screen sectors.



'Know what the community needs'

Up until now, there have been very few appointments of non-European board members of Screen Australia, a notable exception being First Nations actor Deborah Mailman.





Ms Sharda has made history by becoming the first woman of Indian-origin to be selected for this role, though Screen Australia could not confirm the claim, saying it does not ask about the backgrounds or heritage of board members.



Australian born Bollywood star Pallavi Sharda stands on stage with artists of the Australian Ballet perform during a rehearsal for La Bayadere at the State Theatre in Melbourne, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014. Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE Ms Sharda told SBS Hindi that the new role holds immense significance for her and that her appointment reflects that the Australian arts industries are actively embracing change.





The daughter of Indian migrants, Ms Sharda has a background in both classical Indian dance and law.





Drawn by the allure of the silver screen, she ventured into the world of Bollywood films in 2013 at the age of 21. Since then, she has worked in the Australian and US television and film industries.



Pallavi Sharda Credit: Credit/Milli Ghosh Ms Sharda was recently nominated for a prestigious Logie Award in the Most Outstanding Supporting Actress category for her role in 'The Twelve'.





She has always been passionate about bridging the cultural gap between Australia and India.





"For me its really important to figure out ways to create those cultural exchange between Australia and India,” she said.





According to her, the emerging strength of the Indian community in Australia means its existence is now "undeniable".





'Australia is catching up to the rest of the world'





When asked about the presence of Indian-origin actors in the Australian film industry, Ms Sharda said, "it is only recently that this community has been considered a significant part of Australia's storytelling."



The cast members of "Save Your Legs!" from left, Brendan Cowell, director Boyd Hicklin, Damon Gameau, Pallavi Sharda and Stephen Curry arrive for the premiere of the movie held as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012 Source: AP / Paul Jeffers/AP/AAP Image In contrast, in the US and UK, she said such representation has already been established, as evidenced by the works of renowned filmmakers like Gurinder Chadha and Mira Nair.





"I am very pleased to see that Australia is catching up to the rest of the world," she said, adding that Australia was a new player in the world of screen diversity.





Ms Sharda was unable to comment on her projects in the US in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike which is ongoing.





Currently in Melbourne, Ms Sharda expressed her commitment to working with the South Asian communities and exploring avenues of cooperation.



One thing about traditionally marginalised communities, is that often people feel the need to compete with each other for the small amount of space they think is available within the broader ‘host’ culture and I think that's really understandable against the backdrop of a colonial history and the baptism of fire that comes with being ‘othered'. Indian Australian actor Pallavi Sharda

"I really believe in combating this attitude. The more of us contributing to the storytelling of this nation, the more robust our cultural fabric will be," she said.





She further said there is a need for mutual support and unity and to be seen as a cohesive unit.





Observing the expanding Indian diaspora in the country, she pointed out that Indian performing arts have experienced exponential growth in Australia in recent years.



Pallavi Sharda Credit: Credit/Justin Griffiths However, she recalled that during her childhood, the foundation of these arts was already deeply rooted and strong.





"When I was very young I had access to some amazing teachers and that's always been very strong somehow in Australia," she added.





Ms Sharda stated that she learned Indian dance from instructors who had been teaching her since the '70s and '90s.





Having advocated for increased representation behind the scenes, she encourages aspiring actors of South Asian background to pursue their dreams in the Australian film industry, assuring them that there are no longer any limitations holding them back.



There are no ceilings now so just go for it. Pallavi Sharda

