'Both countries have to design tools to put two-way trade on top priority,' says Australia India Business Council President Jim Varghese
Published 4 June 2020 at 5:20pm, updated 4 June 2020 at 5:29pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi reviewed the broad framework of the India-Australia relationship and the progress in the relationship across many fields in their first virtual bilateral summit on Thursday. President of Australia India Business Council Jim Varghese says both countries have to design tools to put two-way trade on the top priority.
