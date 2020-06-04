SBS Hindi

'Both countries have to design tools to put two-way trade on top priority,' says Australia India Business Council President Jim Varghese

SBS Hindi

We have to get on to the job and facilitate two-way trade between Australia and India, says AIBC President Jim Varghese

Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2020 at 5:20pm, updated 4 June 2020 at 5:29pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi reviewed the broad framework of the India-Australia relationship and the progress in the relationship across many fields in their first virtual bilateral summit on Thursday. President of Australia India Business Council Jim Varghese says both countries have to design tools to put two-way trade on the top priority.

Published 4 June 2020 at 5:20pm, updated 4 June 2020 at 5:29pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts