Bread Bhallas

BREAD BHALLA











Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.











Ingredients:





·8 slices of bread





·½ cup milk





·1 cup Urad dal soaked overnight





·½ inch long ginger piece - finely chopped





·2 green chili - finely chopped





·15 to 20 sultana





·2 tabs Chironji





·2 tabs cashew nuts - coarsely pounded





·Oil for frying





·½ kg natural yoghurt





·Salt to taste





·½ tsp Kala Namak





·1 tsp roasted cumin seed powder





·¼ cup fresh coriander leaves - finely chopped











Method:











Drain the excess water from soaked dal and grind it coarsely in a food processor. Remove the edges of the bread slices. Soak in milk for about 15 minutes. Add the bread, ginger, green chili, sultana, Chironji and pounded cashew nuts to the dal mixture. Divide the mixture in 12 to 15 pieces. Make a ball of each part and then press between palms of the hands to give a round patty shape. Deep fry these and keep aside.











When you are ready to serve, put the fried Bhalla in warm water to soak. Beat the natural yoghurt and add the salt, black salt, roasted cumin seeds powder and the chopped coriander leaves. Squeeze the extra water from the soaked Bhalla and add to yoghurt mixture.











Serve as side dish with main meal or as a snack with afternoon tea









