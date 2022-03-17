Bright colours are back as Indian Australians celebrate Holi after two years of restrictions

Highlights Holi, also known as the ‘Festival of Colours’, falls on 18 March this year.

The Indian Australian community is coming together after almost two years to celebrate a big festival.

The opening of borders is giving families a chance to reunite and new international students an opportunity to meet and greet the community.

Holi is a festival of fun, frolicking, colours, and happiness - and after almost two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the Indian community in Australia is celebrating with its regular vigour and grandeur.





Priyal Patel is a Sydney mum of two adolescent boys who look forward to all festivals, especially Holi.





She says before the pandemic, Holi celebrations were marked at her local park.





There's much excitement as celebrations are back this year, she says, though this is not the only reason that this year is extra festive for her.





"My parents are here. It has been more than four years since we visited India, so having them here at this festival is special," she says.





Ms Patel's parents have met their grandchildren in over four years. Source: Supplied by Priyal Patel





The relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions and the opening up of international borders has made this Holi more special for the Indian community.





Manish Saini and his organisation, the Indian Community of Gold Coast (ICGC), have organised various festival events over the past three years.





This year, the ICGC organised a Holi gathering that saw the attendance of Member for Bonney, Sam O'Connor.





"Children chanted mantras in the opening ceremony," Mr Saini says.





"We had vegetarian Indian food and colours on sale. Students and families from the community came together after a long time to celebrate a festival."





Bond University Indian Association students participated in the Gold Coast Holi event. Source: supplied by Khushi Modhia





Indian students from the Bond University Indian Association performed at the event.





Performance director Khushi Modhia says: "Festivals are a medium to bring the new students into the fold. It is a big adjustment for them. We aim to give them the familiarity that they crave away from home."





Bond University Indian Association students performing at the Gold Coast Holi event. Source: Supplied by Khushi Modia





The Ekansh Indian Cultural Society is the Indian student's arm of the University of Sydney.





They collaborated with the University of Technology Sydney, Macquarie University, and the University of New South Wales to organise a Holi cruise ship this year.





University of Sydney students celebrate Holi on the university grounds. Source: Supplied by Kunal Thaker





"Students have been waiting for a long time to come to Australia. We thought this would be a great way to introduce the new cohort to each other," says group Vice President Kunal Thaker.





"And what could be a better way than fun, colour, and finding new friendships on a cruise ship on Holi."





There are many beliefs associated with Holi, but the most popular lore is the one of Prahlad.





Prahlad's aunt Holika conspired with his father to burn him alive but Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu saved him from the burning pyre. Instead, Holika lost her life in the pyre.





Holi is thus the festival of the win of good over evil. It is also considered the festival of spring, love and devotion.





Both Ms Modhia and Mr Thaker feel that one should not forget the deeper message in the festivities.










