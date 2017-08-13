Brijvasi Mava Bati

BRIAJVASI MAVA BATI











Cooking time 20 minutes. Makes 15 to 20 pieces.











Ingredients:





·2 cup sesame seeds





·1 cup Khoya





·1 cup Gur





·2 tabs Ghee





·20 almonds sliced





·½ tsp Ilachi powder











Method











Dry roast the sesame seeds so that they turn light brown colour. Divide the roasted seeds. Keep 1 cup aside. Grind 1 cup in a blender and keep aside.











Now place the Khoya in a frying pan. When it has been cooked to a light brown colour, add Ghee and Gur and cook with constant stirring for about 3 to 4 minutes. Then add the 1 cup ground sesame seeds and Ilachi powder for about 1 minute more. Remove from the pan and let it cool.











After the mixture has cooled, divide it in about 15 to 20 equal parts. Make a ball of each ball and then press between palms of the hands to give it a Bati shape. Make a slight depression on one side of the Bati and press half a sliced almond to stick on the depression. Then roll each Bati in the roasted sesame seeds.















