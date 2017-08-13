Brijvasi Mava Bati

Published 13 August 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 13 August 2017 at 5:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Try this unusual but easy to make Indian sweet Brijvasi Mava Bati by Promila Gupta for Krishna Janmashtami and India's Independence Day.

BRIAJVASI MAVA BATI

 

Cooking time 20 minutes. Makes 15 to 20 pieces.

 

Ingredients:

·2 cup sesame seeds

·1 cup Khoya

·1 cup Gur

·2 tabs Ghee

·20 almonds sliced

·½ tsp Ilachi powder

 

Method

 

Dry roast the sesame seeds so that they turn light brown colour. Divide the roasted seeds. Keep 1 cup aside. Grind 1 cup in a blender and keep aside.

 

Now place the Khoya in a frying pan. When it has been cooked to a light brown colour, add Ghee and Gur and cook with constant stirring for about 3 to 4 minutes. Then add the 1 cup ground sesame seeds and Ilachi powder for about 1 minute more. Remove from the pan and let it cool.

 

After the mixture has cooled, divide it in about 15 to 20 equal parts. Make a ball of each ball and then press between palms of the hands to give it a Bati shape. Make a slight depression on one side of the Bati and press half a sliced almond to stick on the depression. Then roll each Bati in the roasted sesame seeds.

 

 

