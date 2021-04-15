SBS Hindi

Brisbane HR professional helps over 50 people secure jobs lost to COVID, for free

Urvashi Lalchandani

Urvashi Lalchandani says it is her "mission to empower and inspire lives". Source: Supplied by Urvashi Lalchandani

Published 15 April 2021 at 1:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:35pm
By Ravdeep Singh, Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
This human resources professional emphasises how a job application in Australia must be different from that in India. And that, says Urvashi Lalchandani, does the trick. While helping out those in need, her professional experience came handy, just as did support from her family.

Highlights
  • Urvashi Lalchandani, a Brisbane-based HR professional, helped those who became unemployed due to COVID
  • She spruced up resumes of people looking for jobs and has over 50 success stories to tell
  • Ms Lalchandani stresses that job applications in Australia are different from India and must highlight local work experience
Due to the pandemic, many people lost their jobs, and many more faced challenges while looking for new ones. With fewer jobs available, having a resume that does the trick, perhaps has never been more important. 

Concerned by the impact of this trend on the lives of people, Urvashi Lalchandani thought of employing her skills as a human resource professional to help the community. She says it is her “mission to empower and inspire lives”. 

Not long after she had posted on Facebook her offer to review people’s resumes, she was flooded with requests from the Indian as well as the wider community. Scores of people could do with some professional guidance at that critical time of their lives. 

“A resume is the first tool to pitch ourselves for any advertised position. A lot of us may have experience for the role but may not necessarily have the resume-writing skills to impress the employer,” she told SBS Hindi. 

Ms Lalchandani has so far helped over 50 job seekers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Underemployment has roughly doubled in the past decade in Australia.
Picture for representational purpose only. Source: Pixabay


The Brisbane-based HR professional also highlights how applying for a job in Australia is markedly different from that in India. 

“Most of the time, we face rejections because a lot of us don’t understand this difference. Migrants primarily fail to highlight their strengths in their resume. We must understand that employers in Australia will always give preference to somebody with a local experience than overseas. To get shortlisted, you must try to get some local work experience” she elaborates.

While she helped others get a job, she certainly had her own to do too. Managing her busy schedule to provide free assistance to those in need wasn’t easy.  

“I could not have done this without the help of my family who always encouraged me in this endeavour. They took care of the household while I helped others out,” says Ms Lalchandani.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking the audio link in the picture at the top of the page.

