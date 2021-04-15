Brisbane HR professional helps over 50 people secure jobs lost to COVID, for free

Highlights Urvashi Lalchandani, a Brisbane-based HR professional, helped those who became unemployed due to COVID

She spruced up resumes of people looking for jobs and has over 50 success stories to tell

Ms Lalchandani stresses that job applications in Australia are different from India and must highlight local work experience

Due to the pandemic, many people lost their jobs, and many more faced challenges while looking for new ones. With fewer jobs available, having a resume that does the trick, perhaps has never been more important.





Concerned by the impact of this trend on the lives of people, Urvashi Lalchandani thought of employing her skills as a human resource professional to help the community. She says it is her “mission to empower and inspire lives”.





Not long after she had posted on Facebook her offer to review people’s resumes, she was flooded with requests from the Indian as well as the wider community. Scores of people could do with some professional guidance at that critical time of their lives.





“A resume is the first tool to pitch ourselves for any advertised position. A lot of us may have experience for the role but may not necessarily have the resume-writing skills to impress the employer,” she told SBS Hindi.





Ms Lalchandani has so far helped over 50 job seekers during the coronavirus pandemic.





The Brisbane-based HR professional also highlights how applying for a job in Australia is markedly different from that in India.





“Most of the time, we face rejections because a lot of us don’t understand this difference. Migrants primarily fail to highlight their strengths in their resume. We must understand that employers in Australia will always give preference to somebody with a local experience than overseas. To get shortlisted, you must try to get some local work experience” she elaborates.





While she helped others get a job, she certainly had her own to do too. Managing her busy schedule to provide free assistance to those in need wasn’t easy.





“I could not have done this without the help of my family who always encouraged me in this endeavour. They took care of the household while I helped others out,” says Ms Lalchandani.





