Brisbane the Battleground for Elections

LNP candidate Trevor Evans

LNP candidate Trevor Evans Source: AAP

Published 10 May 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 8 June 2016 at 11:49am
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Queensland is regarded as a key battleground for the 2016 federal election with five marginal Coalition seats that Labor needs to win if it hopes to take office.Brisbane was in focus on the first day of the formal election campaign, after Liberal-National Party (LNP) M-P Teresa Gambaro's decision to retire and not contest the July vote. The battle for Queenslands capital is also one of firsts, as the federal election will be the first time two openly-gay major party candidates are standing for the same seat. One of them is the L-N-P's Trevor Evans.

