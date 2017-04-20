SBS Hindi

Brisbane to Goa: Indian-Australian couple completed 9 months long bike jouney

Journey in pictures

Published 20 April 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 2:54pm
By Vivek Asri
This Brisbane couple has reached Goa on a bike covering almost 24000 kms in 8 countries. It took them nine months. Though he faced difficulties and hurdles, Iyron says that he never felt tired enough to give up.

Sasha D'Silva is not surprised when her partner Iyron comes up with some adventurous idea. Sasha loves adventure as much as Iyron does. And yet, going to Goa from Brisbane on a bike was adventurous for both of them.

This Brisbane couple Sasha and Iyron D'silva has reached Goa on a bike covering almost 24000 kms in 8 countries. Source: Sasha and Iyron D'silva


Iyron D'silva came up with the idea after watching a youtube video. And Sasha said, okay but first you should learn to fix the bike first. He did. And now after almost three years, Sasha and Iyron D'silva have finished this perilous, arduous and unforgettable journey.

This Brisbane couple Sasha and Iyron D'silva has reached Goa on a bike covering almost 24000 kms in 8 countries. Source: Sasha and Iyron D'silva


And if they would do it again? Answers Iyron, "The world is there to cover."

This Brisbane couple Sasha and Iyron D'silva has reached Goa on a bike covering almost 24000 kms in 8 countries. Source: Sasha and Iyron D'silva


 

