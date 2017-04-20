Brisbane to Goa: Indian-Australian couple completed 9 months long bike jouney

Sasha D'Silva is not surprised when her partner Iyron comes up with some adventurous idea. Sasha loves adventure as much as Iyron does. And yet, going to Goa from Brisbane on a bike was adventurous for both of them.





This Brisbane couple Sasha and Iyron D'silva has reached Goa on a bike covering almost 24000 kms in 8 countries. Source: Sasha and Iyron D'silva





Iyron D'silva came up with the idea after watching a youtube video. And Sasha said, okay but first you should learn to fix the bike first. He did. And now after almost three years, Sasha and Iyron D'silva have finished this perilous, arduous and unforgettable journey.





And if they would do it again? Answers Iyron, "The world is there to cover."





