Button Batteries Pose Danger For Kids

Published 1 June 2016 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Doctors and parents are part of a push for tougher safety regulations to protect children from potentially deadly button batteries. The small round batteries have killed two children and are estimated to be responsible for more than a dozen hospitalisations in Australia every week. Button batteries are found in everyday household items like toys, bathroom scales, calculators, remote controls and musical greeting cards. They are easy for a child to swallow and, if they do so, the impact can be devastating.
