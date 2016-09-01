SBS Hindi

"Buzzword in Australia is Indian-Australians and Australian-Indians"

SBS Hindi

Sonia Gandhi

Source: Sonia Gandhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 September 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 29 September 2016 at 12:50pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As part of our small business series today we present this free flowing chat with Sonia Gandhi who runs her own event management company Gandhi Creations in Sydney. We spoke to Sonia Gandhi about what inspired her to undertake this journey and what could be the challenges of starting one's own business among other things...Tune in for more.

Published 1 September 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 29 September 2016 at 12:50pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers