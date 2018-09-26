Call this number if you think you are getting scammed

"The NSW Government is working to ensure that all culturally and linguistically diverse consumers and traders know their rights and responsibilities in the state’s dynamic marketplace" read a press release by the Minister.





Minister for Multiculturalism Ray Williams also said that multicultural communities represent some of the most vulnerable consumers, as well as some of the hardest working business owners.





He told SBS Hindi, "The NSW Government is going to provide greater protection to all our communities. We know that in the community there are some people, who through their criminal activity, will try and take advantage of those people from culturally diverse backgrounds and we know sometimes those people can be quite vulnerable."





"We want to tell those communities that 133 220 is a phone number that they can call to report any incidents that they believe is criminal activity.





"They can also contact the office of fair trading and my office of Multicultural NSW if they believe they have witnessed criminal activity. They can also reach out to the police."





Mr Williams highlighted the work being done to protect consumers from scammers who typically target people from non-English speaking backgrounds.





“We know scammers make a living by preying on the vulnerable which is why it is vital that newly arrived residents and emerging communities have access to information and services to stop scammers in their tracks."





The Minister added that at any time if people cannot understand what they are purchasing or what they are buying and they need information, they can contact his office at multicultural NSW.





"We will break down those barriers of language, we will interpret those services. We will provide those services on their behalf so that they make very very clear choices that is not going to unnecessarily cost them money," Mr Willaims told SBS Hindi.





Minister Ray Williams with multicultural media at NSW Parliament House Source: Peta Read/ Office of Minister Williams





According to the NSW Government, this year, they along with NSW Fair Trading have introduced reforms including cracking down on ticket scalping, extending expiry dates on gift cards to a minimum three years and making it easier to do business by cutting red tape.





“Whether buying or renting a home, making a simple purchase, or running a business, we want our diverse community to understand NSW consumer protection laws that promote trust, and create a fair marketplace,” Mr Williams said.





Mr Williams also mentioned that NSW Fair Trading had recently launched an investigation into kohl eyeliners, commonly sold in Indian and Pakistani grocery stores after three children became sick while using them.





His said that testing revealed several kohl eyeliners contained high levels of lead, so public warnings were issued and Fair Trading had them removed from shop shelves.



