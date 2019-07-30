Call to boycott the Hajj pilgrimage

Haj pilgrimage Source: Public Domain
Published 30 July 2019 at 3:59pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
More than two million Muslims from around the world are expected to descend on the Saudi city of Mecca next month for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. But a growing number of Muslims, including Australians, are turning their backs on what is one of the central ‘pillars of Islam’ and are calling for a boycott of the event.
